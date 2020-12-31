5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel after settling discrimination claims. The women include Roma Torre, who was NY1’s first on-air hire when it started airing in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit filed in June 2019 in Manhattan federal court was announced in statements by the women, their lawyers and by NY1. It came a month after a judge allowed some of the lawsuit’s age and gender discrimination claims to proceed but rejected some hostile work environment and retaliation claims.