2 Wisconsin siblings killed in carjacking crash in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities released the names of Wisconsin siblings killed when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday night.

The Omro School District in Wisconsin identified the victims as 21-year-old Domynick Milis and 18-year-old Danycka Milis.

A letter from the district listed both siblings as graduates of the district.

Two younger relatives in the backseat were also injured.

The suspect also died. Officials say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a pizza delivery driver in Orlando. The siblings were following their parents after viewing the holiday display at Daytona International Speedway.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was fleeing from Orange County, turned off his lights and entered into Volusia County.

Deputies said they began to pursue the fleeing car, that made a U-Turn on I-95 around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the man reached speeds of over 110 mph.

Authorities said they then stopped pursuing the car and tried to stop oncoming southbound traffic as the suspect was driving the wrong way on the roadway.

CNN contributed to this report.