Wrapping up 2020 with quiet weather

Most of us in the Chippewa Valley totals between 1" and 2" from Tuesday night's snow. Aside from a very small chance for a few lingering flakes this morning, this was the last of the snow we'll see this calendar year.

While snow has moved out, clouds will hang around through Wednesday. Temperatures are much warmer this morning than yesterday, when we had widespread sub-zero temperatures. Today, we'll see temperatures stay fairly level through the day in the mid 20s, which is near average for this time of year.

For the next couple nights, temperatures will dip into the single digits, which isn't too far from average either.

After a gloomy Wednesday, 2020 will go out on a brighter note, with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky on New Year's Eve.

A New Year's Day system looks to stay far enough away to prevent impacts here in the Chippewa Valley aside from an increase in clouds and a very small chance for some light snow showers.

The first week of the new year is trending fairly mild, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.