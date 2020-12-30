Wisconsin farmers expected to end year with higher income

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Direct government payments are expected to help Wisconsin farmers end the year with a higher average income than they did in 2019. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service estimated in their latest farm financial forecast that net farm income will hit $119.6 billion in 2020, a 41 percent increase from 2019 and the highest income level since 2013. The forecast is slightly higher than last quarter’s estimate, partly because of a price rally for corn and soybeans seen around harvest time. Farmers also are expected to receive $46.5 billion in direct government payments. That’s $24 billion more, than in 2019.