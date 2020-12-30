WI Health Officials: Vaccine vials intentionally removed from refrigeration

(WAOW) -- Health officials with the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton say the COVID-19 vaccine vials were intentionally removed from refrigeration.

According to a release sent, they have notified authorities for further investigation and the person is no longer employed at the location.

"We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine," the release reads. "This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us."

57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were taken out of a pharmacy refrigerator earlier in the week. Because of the temperature requirments, more than 500 doses had to be tossed.

"We immediately launched an internal review and were led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error," the release says. "The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration."