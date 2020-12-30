Western Wisconsin group encourages Georgians to vote blue

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Georgia run-off election to decide the last two Senate seats is just six days away and some here in western Wisconsin are encouraging Georgians to get out and vote.

The group "Western Wisconsin Votes" will be gathering virtually and making phone calls to infrequent Georgia voters in an effort to get them to vote for the Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.



Despite Georgia being so far away from us here, "Western Wisconsin Votes" canvasser Mary Baire said we share many of the same issues like farming, wages and the environment. She also said that if Georgia flips the Senate Democratic, it will make it easier for President-elect Joe Biden to enact his agenda.

"We want to encourage participation in our democracy not discourage it," Baire said. "Our goal is to get people out to volunteer and vote, to promote the issues we all care about and that's really important in Georgia and our entire nation."

We reached out to see if local county Republican parties were doing anything similar and they said they were not.