Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north. Scientists are waiting for ice roads in the Arctic region to become passable to deliver it to a lab for studies. It’s among the best-preserved specimens of the Ice Age animal found to date. Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths and other animals as the permafrost increasingly melts across vast areas of Siberia because of global warming.