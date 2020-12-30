Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:51 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonduel 61, Gresham Community 44

Brookfield East 63, Nicolet 56

Bruce 63, Butternut 15

Catholic Memorial 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Chippewa Falls 60, Marshfield 47

Darlington 69, Royall 26

Dominican 66, University School of Milwaukee 56

Evansville 44, Edgewood 30

Fall Creek 65, Whitehall 49

Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45

Iola-Scandinavia 60, Pacelli 43

Kimberly 77, Seymour 49

Melrose-Mindoro 75, Eleva-Strum 47

Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62

Necedah 58, Pittsville 46

Oconomowoc 56, West Bend West 45

Pewaukee 73, Hamilton 58

Prairie du Chien 52, Platteville 46

Racine St. Catherine’s 71, Burlington 51

Reedsville 70, Shiocton 62

Regis 58, Mondovi 45

Somerset 49, Unity 40

South Shore 66, Frederic 52

St. Marys Springs 66, Saint Thomas More 40

Stockbridge 67, Lena 32

Stockbridge 87, Valley Christian 55

Three Lakes 67, Niagara 29

Wauwatosa West 57, Slinger 47

Whitefish Bay 66, Germantown 50

Wilmot Union 81, Janesville Craig 67

Wrightstown 54, Valders 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 67, Milwaukee DSHA 43

Badger 59, Elkhorn Area 38

Bangor 49, Shullsburg 42

Barron 53, Bloomer 33

Blair-Taylor 49, Stratford 40

Brookfield East 49, Muskego 45

Butternut 52, Bruce 44

Catholic Memorial 73, Catholic Central 26

Columbus 41, Edgerton 36

De Pere 75, Fond du Lac 31

Franklin 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 53

Laconia 60, Valders 40

Lake Mills 69, Edgewood 59

Martin Luther 67, South Milwaukee 49

Medford Area 63, Northland Pines 46

Merrill 62, Rhinelander 55

New Holstein 57, Oconto Falls 46

Royall 75, Mauston 17

South Shore 61, Frederic 19

Stockbridge 47, Lena 45

Three Lakes 54, Niagara 43

Tomah 34, Eau Claire Memorial 33

Wautoma 69, Shawano 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

