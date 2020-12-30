California governor offers plans to reopen in-person schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged schools to resume in-person education next year. He wants to start with the youngest students, and promised $2 billion in state aid to promote coronavirus testing, increased ventilation of classrooms and personal protective equipment. He said the recommendation announced Wednesday was driven by increasing evidence that there are lower risks and increased benefits from in-person instruction particularly for the youngest students. The proposal comes as California remains consumed by a growing pandemic crisis. Newsom reported 432 additional deaths. But hope is on the horizon as vaccines begin rolling out, with educators among those recommended for shots after the initial round goes to health care workers.