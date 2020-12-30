US says it won’t allow Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. is warning that it won’t allow a Pakistani man who was convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl to evade justice after a provincial court in Pakistan ordered his release. The warning from acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen comes days after the Sindh High Court in Pakistan’s south overturned a government detention order that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh — the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying — should remain in custody. Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped and later killed.