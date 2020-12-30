Skip to Content

UPDATE: Rice Lake teen found hiding in a closet, boyfriend arrested

Missing Rice Lake Teen
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Rice Lake teenager missing for more than two weeks has been located and her boyfriend and his dad have been arrested.

According to Rice Lake police, Cara Haaf, 16, was found around noon on Wednesday hiding in a closet at her boyfriend's dad's house in Ridgeland which is in Dunn County.

She had been spotted in Ridgeland on Monday night.

The teen was turned over to her mother.

The teen's boyfriend, Isaac Schilling, 17, and his dad Tony Schilling were arrested for interfering with parental custody, according to Rice Lake PD.

