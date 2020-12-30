Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks has stalled out in the Republican-led Senate.

With Republican senators deeply split over new spending, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats.

The GOP leader signaled an alternative approach that links Trump’s demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies and for a new commission to review the election results.

McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues. But the next steps are highly uncertain, and it’s quite possible no bill passes.

The Democratic-led House has already approved the larger checks.