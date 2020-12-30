The best of the Chippewa Valley in 2020: Part 1
CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In a year that was oftentimes one to forget, there were many news-making events in the Chippewa Valley that brought smiles to our faces.
It is a segment called "Positively Chippewa Valley" and it's simple - we highlight all of the good happenings in our communities.
Between Dec. 29-31 we will be featuring the positive stories of 2020 in our Live at 5 newscast. You can watch Part 1 above.
Stories Featured in Part 1
Once malnourished dog is happy and healthy in new home
Facebook post leads to Kidney for Menomonie man
Chippewa teen qualifies for World Cup
Eau Claire student gifted special racecar
Rice Lake senior with Down syndrome scores in 1st game
EC restaurant gives free food to essential workers
EC residents start bear hunt for kids