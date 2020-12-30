The best of the Chippewa Valley in 2020: Part 1

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In a year that was oftentimes one to forget, there were many news-making events in the Chippewa Valley that brought smiles to our faces.

It is a segment called "Positively Chippewa Valley" and it's simple - we highlight all of the good happenings in our communities.

Between Dec. 29-31 we will be featuring the positive stories of 2020 in our Live at 5 newscast. You can watch Part 1 above.

Stories Featured in Part 1

Once malnourished dog is happy and healthy in new home

Facebook post leads to Kidney for Menomonie man

Chippewa teen qualifies for World Cup

Eau Claire student gifted special racecar

Rice Lake senior with Down syndrome scores in 1st game

EC restaurant gives free food to essential workers

EC residents start bear hunt for kids

Chippewa Valley educators share message to students