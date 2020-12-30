State media: Attack on bus in southern Syria kills 28

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s official news agency is reporting that an attack on a passenger bus traveling in the country’s south has left 28 people dead and others wounded. The report from state news agency SANA said the bus was traveling in the Kobajjep area in the southeastern part of Deir el-Zour province when the “terrorist attack” happened. The bus was traveling between central Homs province and Deir el-Zour to the east. The SANA report offered no further details on the attack.