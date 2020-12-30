Skip to Content

Shopko building sold to Eau Claire company

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A vacant building just off of Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire now has a new owner.

Several people reached out to News 18 as part of our "You Ask, We Answer" segment wondering who purchased the former Shopko building in Eau Claire.

Shopko closed back in June of 2019.

News 18 has learned Swarm Properties, an Eau Claire company, has purchased the property, according to the Register of Deeds.

The building was purchased on Dec. 22 for $1.8 million and will be used to lease out storage space.

The purchase excludes the outlot in front of the building next to Starbucks which will be used for a new Chipotle.

