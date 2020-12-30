NYE: Bars prepare for lower turnout than years past

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New Year's Eve is typically one of the largest annual celebrations, but given the pandemic, ringing in 2021 is bound to look different this year, especially when it comes to the bar scene.

Bars in Eau Claire are not required to close on New Year's Eve, which usually means owners might expect a good night of sales.

But given health officials' warnings not to gather in large groups or places such as bars and restaurants, Eau Claire Tavern League officials said this likely means bars will see a much smaller crowd, along with a dip in profits.

"There will be some [bars] that will do okay and there will be others that will be happy to do maybe just 50 percent of what they're used to doing on New Year's Eve," said Donn "Dino" Amundson, president of the Eau Claire chapter of the Tavern League of Wisconsin.



Amundson added if people do go out, he doubts anyone will be bar-hopping as they typically do on New Year's Eve.