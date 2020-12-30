Number of hospitalizations flattening in the region

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Just last month, area hospitals were at full capacity or nearing capacity, and on Wednesday, Eau Claire County health officials said that is changing.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said hospitalization numbers are slightly down from the November case surge and are staying fairly flat for this region, including Eau Claire County.

She added our number of available ICU beds remains somewhat concerning, but officials continue to watch that.

Giese said the county is averaging around 40 positive COVID cases a day. Their goal is no more than 10 a day.

Giese also said staffing shortages remain a challenge among providers.

"Individuals that are staff that are also COVID positive or have to quarantine because of close contacts, those do create challenges in our healthcare systems. So again, as a community, if we can slow down spread, those staff also have less likelihood of becoming positive," Giese said.

Giese announced the health department expects to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. She said they plan to reach out to specific entities to provide their frontliners a vaccine through a vaccination clinic.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department provides a current situation report every week on their COVID website.