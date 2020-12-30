New Water Street housing development proposal draws criticism from neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 700 block of Water Street may be getting a facelift if a new housing development proposal is approved by the Eau Claire Plan Commission.

JCap Real Estate is proposing to re-develop the block into two structures: one 16-unit, 28-bedroom complex and another 24-unit, 36-bedroom complex. Both will be three stories tall.

Alex Padrnos, JCap's director of development, said they're looking to develop a structure that works toward beautifying the area and neighborhood.



"It's very similar to the kind of rowhouse design where it is two larger buildings, but the architecture makes it look like it's a lot of little houses close to each other," Padrnos said. "We felt like that was something the neighborhood was looking for, and the Randall Park Neighborhood, so with their direction we tried to design something very close to that."

However, in a letter of opposition, the Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association stated that while the plan is, "more in line with what the neighborhood is looking for, especially with units that are one and two bedrooms, overall, this project misses the mark."

Officials from the association said they want more diversity in the neighborhood and more families to live there long-term; saying that while there are amazing college students living in the area, more rental properties are not what the neighborhood needs right now.

The president of the association, Lauren Lierman, adding it's not just the plan that frustrates the association, but also the lack of communication surrounding it.

"I was really optimistic in June because I was contacted and JCap said, 'you know, we'd like to collaborate with you, we'd like to work with the neighborhood and hear what you are thinking about our plans' and they gave us a completely different plan," Lierman said. "So, we really looked at it, we gave some questions, some feedback and never heard back from them."

In response to this, JCap said they have been coordinating with the city on the proposals, and that it is now up to the city to take the plans back to Randall Park for any additional comments on the design.

JCap's development proposal will be presented to the plan commission on Jan. 4.