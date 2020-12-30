Nearly 1 million enable Wisconsin contact tracing app

MADISON (WKOW) - One week after Wisconsin launched its contact tracing app, WI Exposure Notification, almost 1 million people have enabled the technology.

Between Apple and Google, as of Dec. 29, 970,418 people have enabled the Bluetooth technology on iPhone and downloaded the app for Google devices.

A Department of Health Services spokesperson passed along the numbers Wednesday in response to an inquiry by our sister station WKOW in Madison.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that positive test codes have been issued and that some of those codes have been “claimed” – which means that the app user who tested positive for COVID-19 has chosen to notify their contacts through WI Exposure Notification.