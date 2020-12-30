Moisture from any overnight fog could freeze to roads by morning

Snow totals since yesterday afternoon weren't too impressive, as expected, with the highest reported totals in the 3 to 4 inch range, generally north and northwest of Eau Claire.

The heavy snow stayed in far southern Wisconsin, with an area of dry air between Eau Claire and La Crosse limiting snow totals, and better lift and moisture further northwest of Eau Claire bringing these totals a bit higher.

Eau Claire and much of the Chippewa Valley saw just one to two inches snow. Still, the roads were slick. Temperatures were in the 20s from last night through this evening, meaning salt and plows were able to effectively clean most roads.

Per usual, there remains slippery spots especially on rural roads and side streets.

There is a chance for patchy fog overnight, which in addition to lowering visibility for the morning commute could also cause some additional slippery spots. This happens as moisture in the fog freezes to the very cold ground to create a thin layer of black ice. If you experience any fog, assume the roads are very slippery.

Otherwise, expect better weather for New Year's Eve with highs in the upper 20s and plenty of sunshine, though a few clouds will return in the afternoon. New Year's Day will start close to average with morning lows in the single digits, but warm up to near 30 with highs in the mid 30s by next week.

That's about ten degrees warmer than average for what's typically the coldest time of the year. 2021 will start fairly dry, too, with a couple of systems both Friday evening and Sunday evening likely to miss us to the southeast, meaning our next chance for snow or precipitation arrives for the middle of next week.