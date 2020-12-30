Missouri senator to contest Electoral College win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator says he’ll object when Congress meets next week to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri says he’ll protest the Electoral College certification because “some states, including notably Pennsylvania” didn’t follow their election laws. Hawley isn’t giving specifics or evidence in the statement he released announcing his intentions. Hawley’s move is likely to force votes in the House and Senate that would delay the certification of Biden’s win, but not change the outcome. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has “no doubt” that Biden will be confirmed by the Congress as the 46th president of the United States.