Merkel to Germans: Keep up anti-virus discipline in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling Germans that they will need to keep up their discipline in fighting the coronavirus pandemic well into 2021, even as vaccinations fuel new hope. Merkel said in a televised New Year’s message ahead of what’s expected to be her last year in office that facing the pandemic “was and is a political, social and economic task of the century.” The 66-year-old former physicist has taken a science-led, safety-first approach to the public health crisis, though she sometimes struggled to persuade powerful state governors to impose restrictions quickly. She said that in her 15 years as chancellor, “never have we looked forward to the new year with so much hope.”