Mayo: Be prepared if you can’t advocate for yourself

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While nobody wants to plan to go to the hospital, having a plan in place if you need to is very important, especially as we see the destructive impact of the coronavirus.

Marian Ennen, a social worker at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Caire, said her office is in the critical care unit, and since the pandemic began she's been working with COVID patients and their families. She said something that has come up a lot with patients are advanced directives.



Advanced directives are written documents that communicate how you wish to be treated if incapacitated. She said you should also have a power of attorney which is another written document that says who will make decisions on your behalf if you cannot speak for yourself.

"I have patients who will say to me 'oh my wife, she knows everything about me she can take care of it' and I'll ask 'is it in writing?' If they say no, then they may not be the person that we could contact," Ennen said.

She said these choices do not automatically go to the next of kin in Wisconsin, and that courts would have to assign a guardian for you if you are not in the condition to advocate for yourself unless you have a power of attorney.

Click or tap here to find out how to create an advanced directive or power of attorney.