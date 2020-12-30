Man suspected of abusing wife fatally shot by sister-in-law

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Bemidji woman is accused of fatally shooting her brother-in-law on Christmas Day at his home, allegedly for mistreating her sister. Janelle L. Johnson was charged Tuesday with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jesse Farris at his house near Bemidji. Johnson remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday. Johnson’s husband also was arrested but later released with charges yet to be filed. Deputies went to the house and found Farris facedown in the snow, shot in the back and the hip.