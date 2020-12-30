Man killed, woman injured in crash near Osseo identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The State Patrol has identified the two people involved in a fatal crash near Osseo on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 on Interstate 94 near Osseo.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Autumn Holbach, 28, of Hixton was driving west when she lost control, went into the eastbound lanes and the ditch and rolled.

Her passenger, Michael Greengrass, 41, of Hixton was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead.