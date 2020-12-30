Lives Lost: Families find solace in memories and mementos

For those whose loved ones have died of COVID-19, the pain and devastation of 2020 will remain for years to come. Over the last year, Associated Press journalists around the world have profiled dozens of ordinary people who became victims of the pandemic. As the turbulent year comes to a close, the AP revisited some of their families and friends to see how they’re coping. In their stories, they’re finding comfort in the act of remembering, whether it’s cradling an item their loved one left behind, vowing to fulfill a promise they would have blessed or in imagining them in better days.