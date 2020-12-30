Kenya: Al-Shabab kills man taking pregnant wife to hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police report says extremist gunmen ambushed an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman and killed her husband before setting the vehicle ablaze in northern Kenya, as such attacks are again on the rise. The report seen by The Associated Press says the attack took place just before midnight Tuesday in Mandera county. Previous attacks in the region have mainly targeted non-Muslims. Other passengers in the ambulance were injured slightly. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group in neighboring Somalia has vowed retribution on Kenya for deploying troops since 2011 to fight it.