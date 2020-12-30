Kansas officer kills man who allegedly killed mother-in-law

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer fatally shot a man suspected of killing his mother-in-law and shooting his wife. Wichita police say 37-year-old Jason Williams was killed after a confrontation at his mother-in-law’s home Wednesday. Police say he and his wife were divorcing and he was served Tuesday with a protection from abuse order. After a confrontation that included Williams firing at least 25 shots, he agreed to allow his wife and the children to leave. Police say Williams, who was armed with two handguns, followed them and tried to prevent his wife from going, prompting the officer to fire and kill him. His mother-in-law, 52-year-old Michelle Barr, was found dead inside the home.