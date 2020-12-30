Israeli foreign minister joins exodus from centrist party

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says he is leaving the Blue and White party and taking a “break” from politics, marking the further disintegration of the centrist party that came close to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three hard-fought elections. Gabi Ashkenazi, a former military chief of staff, is joining an exodus from Blue and White ahead of March elections in which the party is expected to lose most of the 17 seats it currently holds in the 120-member Knesset, or parliament. Polling shows Netanyahu’s Likud party winning the most seats but struggling to form a majority coalition because of rivalries with other right-wing factions.