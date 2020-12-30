Skip to Content

In Greece, ‘vaccination selfies’ anger unions, opposition

Greece’s center-right government is ending a priority program for vaccinating senior state officials after posts on social media by Cabinet ministers receiving the shot triggered a backlash from health care unions and opposition parties.  A spokeswoman for the government said the posts were wrong, adding that a plan to vaccinate 126 officials from the government and state-run organizations was being cut short after half had received the shot. It had been expected that a small number of senior officials would receive the vaccine publicly, as part of a plan to persuade everyone that it was safe and necessary, but the number of people on the list took many by surprise. 

