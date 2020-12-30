Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Clayton fire chief who died from COVID-19

MADISON (WQOW) - A celebration of life for the Clayton fire chief will be held on Jan. 2 and flags across the state will fly at half-staff that day in his honor.

Governor Tony Evers signed that order on Tuesday.

Chief Don Kittelson died from COVID-19 on Dec. 17. He had been fighting the virus on a ventilator since Nov. 11.

Executive Order 101 from the governor describes Kittelson as a "pillar of the community" and a "loving husband, father, son, and brother, a doting grandfather, a mentor to many, and a friend to the community."

A celebration of life is scheduled for Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clayton Fire Hall. There will be a fire truck procession and final page ceremony at 3 p.m.