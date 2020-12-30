Eau Claire nursing home receives COVID-19 vaccines

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One small poke in the arm is the start of a hopeful journey back to normalcy at area nursing homes.

"It went well, didn't hardly feel it to tell you the truth," said Mary Bechel, a 94-year-old resident of Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. "Hopefully it'll go fast from now on, hopefully the vaccinations will do the trick."

Walgreens pharmacists administered Moderna's vaccine to 150 staff members and 50 residents at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire Wednesday, one of the first known long-term care facilities in the Chippewa Valley to receive them. Staff transformed the facility's community room into a vaccination clinic for the day.

"When they came in, they filled out the vaccination insurance record with a photo ID and an insurance card," said Kendall Rosemeyer, administrator for Dove Healthcare West. "After they're vaccinated, they sit for about 15 minutes just to be monitored and make sure everything is okay, so it's pretty simple, just about 20 minutes in and out."

Roughly 75% of employees were vaccinated Wednesday, and most who did not had conflicts that disallowed it, like being under the age of 18. One employee says a major challenge during the pandemic has been modifying activities and living conditions for residents, and his decision to be immunized is a step forward.

"It's a big change," said Andrew Salter, a cook at Dove Healthcare West. "We want to do what's best to help protect our residents, and hopefully get back to start doing the activities they love to do."

But the biggest challenge for the residents has been time away from loved ones.

"They're really excited about it and just really want things to get moving forward and this vaccination is one step closer to hopefully getting their families back with them and holding their hands versus seeing through windows and on Zoom visits," Rosemeyer said.

"I've got twin grandsons I want to see that have been born since I've been here, so I'm just dying to see those little ones," Bechel said.

Bechel says everyone should get the painless poke to avoid more pain and suffering in the future.

"Don't be afraid of it," Bechel said. "Get this dumb old bug out of the air and throw him away."

Wednesday's visit was the first of three scheduled vaccination dates at Dove West that will occur 28 days apart. Dove directors say all remaining locations will receive vaccinations starting next week.