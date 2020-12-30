Skip to Content

Eau Claire ice rinks set to open Thursday

6:42 pm Top StoriesLocal News
ICE RINK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) - Get those skates ready! Outdoor ice rinks in Eau Claire are set to open after 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's according to Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

As we've reported, there will be a few changes this year. All outdoor warming shelters will be closed due to the pandemic. Light timers have also been installed at all outdoor rinks. Those will turn off at 9 p.m. The public is also being encouraged to wear face masks while skating.

Here is a list of outdoor ice rinks in the area:

  • Boyd (general rink)
  • Demmler (general rink)
  • Oakwood Hills (skating & sledding)
  • Pinehurst (general & hockey rinks, sledding, skiing, snowshoeing)
  • Putnam Heights (general & hockey rinks)
  • Roosevelt (general & hockey rinks)
  • Sam Davey (general rink)

In addition to ice rinks opening, Pinehurst Park is launching their gear-share program. The program offers equipment like snowshoes, sleds, hockey sticks and Kubb.

Pinehurst Gear Share and Supervision Hours:

Monday-Friday 4-7pm
Saturday & Sunday 12-5pm
December 30, 31 & January 1 from 12pm-7pm

For more information, the phone number will be posted on the front door of the shelter building at the park.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

