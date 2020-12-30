Eau Claire ice rinks set to open Thursday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) - Get those skates ready! Outdoor ice rinks in Eau Claire are set to open after 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's according to Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry.
As we've reported, there will be a few changes this year. All outdoor warming shelters will be closed due to the pandemic. Light timers have also been installed at all outdoor rinks. Those will turn off at 9 p.m. The public is also being encouraged to wear face masks while skating.
Here is a list of outdoor ice rinks in the area:
- Boyd (general rink)
- Demmler (general rink)
- Oakwood Hills (skating & sledding)
- Pinehurst (general & hockey rinks, sledding, skiing, snowshoeing)
- Putnam Heights (general & hockey rinks)
- Roosevelt (general & hockey rinks)
- Sam Davey (general rink)
In addition to ice rinks opening, Pinehurst Park is launching their gear-share program. The program offers equipment like snowshoes, sleds, hockey sticks and Kubb.
Pinehurst Gear Share and Supervision Hours:
Monday-Friday 4-7pm
Saturday & Sunday 12-5pm
December 30, 31 & January 1 from 12pm-7pm
For more information, the phone number will be posted on the front door of the shelter building at the park.