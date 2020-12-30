Eau Claire ice rinks set to open Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WQOW) - Get those skates ready! Outdoor ice rinks in Eau Claire are set to open after 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's according to Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry.

As we've reported, there will be a few changes this year. All outdoor warming shelters will be closed due to the pandemic. Light timers have also been installed at all outdoor rinks. Those will turn off at 9 p.m. The public is also being encouraged to wear face masks while skating.

Here is a list of outdoor ice rinks in the area:

Boyd (general rink)

Demmler (general rink)

Oakwood Hills (skating & sledding)

Pinehurst (general & hockey rinks, sledding, skiing, snowshoeing)

Putnam Heights (general & hockey rinks)

Roosevelt (general & hockey rinks)

Sam Davey (general rink)

In addition to ice rinks opening, Pinehurst Park is launching their gear-share program. The program offers equipment like snowshoes, sleds, hockey sticks and Kubb.

Pinehurst Gear Share and Supervision Hours:

Monday-Friday 4-7pm

Saturday & Sunday 12-5pm

December 30, 31 & January 1 from 12pm-7pm

For more information, the phone number will be posted on the front door of the shelter building at the park.

