‘Craziest party ever’: Superstar DJ Guetta upbeat for 2021

PARIS (AP) — Superstar DJ David Guetta has been brought back to Earth by the coronavirus pandemic and says his music has benefitted as a result. Back in his native Paris to record a New Year’s Eve show, the composer of ear-worm dance hits says he has produced “tons of new music” while hunkering down. The French DJ says he spent much of 2020 in Miami. By bringing the nightclubbing industry to a halt, the virus has been bad for his business of globe-trotting from party to party. But Guetta says being stuck at home got creative juices flowing.