Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Wolves 124-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 in a game missing stars for both teams. The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist. Paul George had 18 points for the Clippers. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points and Malik Beasley added 19.