Skip to Content

Clippers rebound from 51-point debacle to top Wolves 124-101

12:36 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams led seven Clippers in double figures with 20 points and Los Angeles routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101 in a game missing stars for both teams. The Clippers bounced back from a 51-point shellacking against Dallas two days earlier despite playing without Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game because of a mouth laceration. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a dislocated left wrist. Paul George had 18 points for the Clippers. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points and Malik Beasley added 19.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content