Bloomer man faces 16 charges for allegedly placing pornographic pictures, slurs on county walking trails

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Bloomer man arrested earlier this year, accused of hanging dozens of pornographic images and explicit notes, could spend nearly 50 years in prison.

David Lunemann, 60, was charged with eight counts of identity theft-harm reputation/ property and eight counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

Lunemann allegedly placed nearly 100 pornographic images and homophobic notes on public trails in the Chippewa County Forest like the Ice Age Trail for three years. At one point, as many as 42 pornographic images were found at one time.

All of the notes found on the trails referenced employees of a Chippewa Falls business.

In June, an investigator with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was able to get a picture of Lunemann on a trail camera he placed in the woods. He said Lunemann was wearing camo with a backpack, gardening gloves and a headlamp.

Authorities say earlier that month Lunemann hit a deer with his motorcycle and was wearing the same clothing.

In early October, the same investigator reviewed surveillance video of a parking lot Lunemann used in Bloomer. The investigator said Lunemann left about midnight and returned two hours later. Later that day, porn and notes were found on the Hickory Ridge Trail.

More video captured Lunemann riding a motorcycle in that area the same day.

A search warrant of Lunemann's home turned up a rolling bookcase which hid a room containing pornographic magazines, index cards and stencils.

He has denied the allegations.

If convicted, Lunemann could spend nearly 50 years in prison. He has been out on a $5,000 signature bond since Oct. 13.