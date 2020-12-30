Barron Co. man charged with homicide after allegedly chasing one person, killing another

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A homicide charge has been filed against a Cumberland man accused of shooting another man in Barron on Monday and more details surrounding the bizarre incident are coming to light.

Clayton Lauritsen, 20, is charged with one count of 1st degree intentional homicide following the death of Lauritz Robertson, 45.

Authorities originally said the shooting happened after an alleged road rage incident, but in the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 30, it appears Lauritsen was originally after a family friend of the victim.

The family friend told police Lauritsen, whom he doesn't know, was following him in his car. He texted the victim for help during the ordeal saying, "I may die."

He was able to lose Lauritsen, but when he doubled back around, he saw a familiar truck in the middle of the road and found Robertson on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police arrived less than a minute later.

Officers say a search of Lauritsen's car turned up a 9mm handgun and a spent shell cartridge on the driver's seat. Lauritsen admitted he had a gun.

Lauritsen's passenger said Lauritsen told him he wanted to fight the victim's friend and he put a gun in the center console of his car.

If convicted, Lauritsen could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He will be in court on Jan. 19 for an initial appearance. Right now, he is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.