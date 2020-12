The Badgers will return from Charlotte winners of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. They just won’t have any hardware to show for it.

Multiple shots from inside the locker room show the scene, as the once intact football trophy now lays in pieces, shattered on the floor.

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed… it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

The reaction of the players say it all.

The @DukesMayoBowl trophy did not last long in the #Badgers locker room. pic.twitter.com/MQpIp3vAFw — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 30, 2020

In his postgame press conference, head coach Paul Chryst said, “Just wanted everyone to have a piece of that trophy.”