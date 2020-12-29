You Ask, We Answer: Are book sales up during the pandemic?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In today's You Ask, We Answer, Mark asked if book sales have gone up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials from Books-A-Million in Eau Claire (BAM) say their store has definitely remained busy throughout the pandemic.

Co-manager Amanda Schneider said they haven't analyzed their annual sales yet so they couldn't tell us whether sales have gone up or down.

But, Schneider did say customers have bought many children's workbooks as well as social justice and politics-related pieces of writing.

Games and puzzles have also been popular.

"All of a sudden they were sent home. Here's a laptop. Here's a computer. Go stare at this screen. Instead of Kindles and your phone and reading a book online, they're like okay, 'we're going to get a piece of paper so we're not staring at a screen.' So, it definitely kind of shifted back to having an actual book in your hand, which is great," Schneider said.

According to research company NPD Book Scan, the United States book market was up 5 1/2 percent in sales at the end of August compared to that same time period last year.