‘Surge on top of a surge’ to challenge California hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coronavirus patients are overwhelming hospitals in a large swath of the California even as COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize in some parts of the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents Monday to brace for the impact of a “surge on top of a surge” from recent holiday travel. Intensive care units in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining. Newsom said his stay-at-home order would likely be extended Tuesday in most of the state. He said the state is heading into a new phase it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it’s struggling to staff them.