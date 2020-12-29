Stimulus payments on the way

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Some of you could see the second round of stimulus payments hit your bank accounts soon.

The Department of the Treasury says some Americans may get the money through direct deposit as early as Tuesday night.

Those payments will continue into next week. Paper checks will start going out in the mail Wednesday.

Those payments are part of an economic stimulus package that President Trump signed on Sunday.

Eligible Americans will receive a one-time payment of up to $600 per person, $1200 for married couples.

On top of that, some families with children will get up to $600 for each qualifying child.