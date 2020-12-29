Snow arrives later today

A clear sky and calm wind overnight allowed some cold temperatures across western Wisconsin. In the Eau Claire area, temperatures dipped just below zero, but some areas in Polk and Barron County were in the teens below zero this morning.

Clouds quickly overspread the area this morning, leading to a cloudy day ahead of snow later on. Snow begins to approach from the southwest by mid afternoon, overspreading the area over the course of several hours.

We can expect snow to start in Eau Claire right around or just before the evening commute. While there may be some slippery spots by commute time, most of the snow will fall overnight.

For us, snow will mostly be light to moderate, as the worst of this storm passes to our south. The highest totals in our area will be confined to Trempealeau and Jackson Counties where isolated totals exceeding 6" are possible, but most of us will see totals ranging from about an inch to 5".

Most of the snow will taper off through early Wednesday morning, although roads may still be slippery through the morning commute with a few lingering flurries.

It will be a mostly cloudy day, with dry conditions lingering into New Year's Eve. Another system will make a pass at Wisconsin New Year's Day, but it will likely be a miss for us, only bringing slight chances for snow.

Temperatures will be near average both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, but even though temperatures in the single digits are considered average, it will still feel chilly.