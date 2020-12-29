Road rage leads to shooting and death in Barron County, sheriff says

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron man is dead after an apparent road rage incident led to a shooting in the city of Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department took a call of a shooting on North Mill Street in Barron on Monday, Dec. 28 at 4:44 p.m.

While enroute, authorities learned the person who called 911 was the alleged shooter.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the initial investigation shows a possible road rage incident took place and Clayton Lauritsen, 20, of Cumberland shot and killed Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron.

Lauritsen was taken into custody outside of the Barron County Justice Center later in the day.

He is being held in the Barron County Jail on a recommended charge of 2nd degree intentional homicide.