Minor impacts could last through Wednesday AM commute

It was the coldest morning of the winter for Eau Claire with the first negative low as measured from the official sensor at the airport. Temps were much colder to the northwest with lows as cold as -15 in Cumberland. Most places were below zero this morning, with the exceptions being in some valleys southwest of Eau Claire.

Temps warmed today close to average highs (24 for Eau Claire) ahead of a winter system that is bringing snow this evening. The snow will last through much of the night before tapering off to just flurries by Wednesday morning.

Travel will be difficult for the rest of the evening, so if you're home it's best to just stay home. While this isn't a strong storm and driving safely is possible with precautions like slowing down and leaving enough stopping distance, these systems do tend to lead to more accidents than big storms simply due to there being more cars on the road. That's why it's still safest to stay home unless necessary.

While the snow will be over by morning, again spare a few flurries, there still could be slippery spots especially on rural roads and side streets. You'll need a little extra time to get to work in the morning, and a few more minutes to brush off car if you park outside.

Snow totals should generally be in the 2 to 4 inch range area wide, but there could be a few spots as high as 5 inches and a few as low as 1 inch. The lull I started to pick up and track yesterday looks to be somewhere in the middle of the Chippewa Valley as there isn't quite as much energy to create snowflakes as there is just to the northwest and southeast.

The highest totals will be in Iowa, far southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois and the accumulating snow will end overnight. Just expect a few flurries to linger into Wednesday morning which could bring slightly lowered visibility.

High temps will warm after this system departs and should be near or above average for the rest of the 7 day forecast. Lows will be a bit colder Wednesday and Thursday nights, but near or above Eau Claire's average (mid single digits) after that, with lows as warm as the upper teens to low 20s next week.