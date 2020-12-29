Local long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Long-term care facilities have been waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for months, and the time has finally come for it to be administered to residents and staff, with one Eau Claire facility one of the first in line.

Residents and staff at Dove Healthcare West are scheduled to receive Moderna's vaccine Wednesday, administered by Walgreens pharmacists.

"It's been a long time coming, we're excited," said Jeremy Kiley, regional director of operations for Dove Healthcare. "This affords our residents and our staff protection from this virus."

Both Walgreens and CVS began distributing vaccines Monday throughout Wisconsin, and they will eventually reach 360 nursing homes and thousands of assisted living facilities across the state multiple times to make sure everyone gets the proper dosage.

"We work with each site to schedule their first visit as well as two follow up visits," said Ashley Pascavis, district leader for CVS Health. "At our second visit if there's anyone we missed, we will do those first vaccinations, and then we will come for a final third visit if we need to for any remaining second doses."

Dove Healthcare directors say up to 75% of residents and staff have agreed to be immunized so far, a crucial first step in reopening the doors for family visits once again.

"I think as an organization and as an industry, we're excited that this might lead to getting families and residents back together," Kiley said. "That's something that has been missing out of our facilities now for nine months. We all feel that, residents feel that, and I want to see families and residents back together because that's health and wellness, and we need that."

Dove Healthcare plans to administer vaccines to its remaining locations starting January 4, but many assisted living facilities may have to wait longer. State officials have not yet approved them for distribution, and those partnered with pharmacies outside of CVS and Walgreens may see further delays. HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care says they expect to receive the vaccine in mid-January.

News 18 will have more on Dove Healthcare West's first round of vaccinations on Wednesday.