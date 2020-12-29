Judge blocks residency challenges to 4,000 Georgia voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered local election officials in Georgia to allow voting by more than 4,000 people whose eligibility had been challenged ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff elections next week. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner said in an order Monday that denying so many voters access to the ballot so close to an election would likely violate the National Voter Registration Act. Her order specifically targets Muscogee and Ben Hill counties, where local election officials had found probable cause to challenge the registration of more than 4,000 voters based on questions about their residency. Texas-based conservative group True The Vote said earlier this month that it was coordinating voter challenges in all 159 Georgia counties.