Japan’s Nikkei at 30-year high after Trump OKs stimulus

Stocks have climbed in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index surging 2.7% to its highest close in more than 30 years on Tuesday. The rally followed President Donald Trump’s signing of a $900 billion economic aid package. The support for families and businesses is helping to staunch uncertainty as governments reimpose pandemic restrictions threatening to slow economic activity. Trading is thinning as tumultuous 2020 draws to a close. But after nosediving in March as the pandemic took hold, share prices have more than recovered, and investors are gaining confidence with the rollouts of coronavirus vaccinations they hope will pave the way for a return to normal activity in coming months.