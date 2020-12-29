Jackson County man killed in rollover crash near Osseo

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis (WQOW) - A Hixton man was thrown from a vehicle in a crash and killed on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 on Interstate 94 near Osseo.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 28-year-old female was driving west when she lost control, went into the eastbound lanes and the ditch and rolled.

Her 41-year-old male passenger was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo where she is expected to survive.

Names are not being released until families are notified.