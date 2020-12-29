Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stage is set for the first veto override of Donald Trump’s presidency. The House voted 322-87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto of the defense policy bill, a margin well above the two-thirds required. The Senate is expected to consider overriding the veto sometime this week. Trump says the bill fails to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign. And he opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders. The defense bill authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction, and it affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops.