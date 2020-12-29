Have you seen her? Rice Lake girl missing

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WQOW) - A Rice Lake teenager is missing and authorities are hoping to get the word out to bring her back home.

According to the Rice Lake Police Department, Cara Haaf, 16, was last seen in Rice Lake on Dec. 14.

She is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 140 pounds with red/brown short hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a heart on her ankle.

It is believed she left her home with a black snowmobile jacket with CASTLE written in pink lettering.

Authorities believe she has been in Barron, Dunn and Pierce counties since she went missing.

If you see her, call the Rice Lake Police Department at (715) 234-2116.